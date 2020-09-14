Monday, 14 September 2020

Parking fee up by 20p

PARKING charges in Henley’s Greys Road and King’s Road car parks are to increase by 20p.

The change was agreed by South Oxfordshire District Council’s cabinet and is due to come into effect before December 1. It is aimed at ensuring that the fees continue to  cover the costs of operating the car parks, including the public toilets.

The all-day fee in the Wheel Orchard car park in Goring will increase from £3.40 to £5. This is similar to the rates in the neighbouring Network Rail car parks and should help to free up more spaces for shoppers.

Thee are the first price increases to be introduced in 13 years and reflect the annual increase in costs of running the car parks, says the council.

