Monday, 14 September 2020

Flowerbed vandals

VANDALS ripped plants from two flowerbeds in Henley town centre and trampled on them.

They targeted a planter in Duke Street and a bed in Market Place, scattering soil and plant debris over the paving.

The mess was discovered on Monday by town councillors David Eggleton amd Donna Crook.

They alerted the town council’s parks services team, who cleared it up and ordered replacements from contractor Windowflowers.

Councillor Eggleton, the Deputy Mayor, said: “It’s totally disgraceful behaviour and I can’t understand some people’s logic. It costs us money to replace and we only have a limited budget.

“This council does its utmost to make the town look nice for residents and visitors so this behaviour is unacceptable.

“We’ve had hanging baskets damaged before and don’t know if it’s the same people but we’d encourage them to get involved in planting instead of destroying things.”

The council will report the incident to the police and check CCTV footage to try to identify the suspects.

