Leisure centre pool re-opens

THE swimming pool at Henley Leisure Centre was re-opened on Monday.

Visitors have to pre-book a time slot and the changing facilities remain closed to help limit contact and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Each booking is for an hour of swimming and this will be done on a “trickle entry” basis to stagger the flow of visitors at 10-minute intervals.There is also a one-way system.

The pool is able to accommodate up to 30 people in the Swim for All sessions, reducing to 20 for Swim Fit sessions.

The gym facilities were reintroduced on July 25 as part of a phased approach by GLL, which operates leisure services on behalf of South Oxfordshire District Council under the name Better. Centre manager Kevin Williams said: “Part of the reason why we’ve been able to re-open the swimming facilities is because the team have done so well since we re-opened the gym.

“They’ve been brilliant and the standards of cleaning have been very high.

“The pool is small so it is something we want to make sure we get right. After booking, people need to turn up ready to swim because we’ve not got the changing rooms and we don’t have any lockers.

“There are bag drop-off points around the edge of the pool so you will be able to see your belongings. We are not able to do lockers because of the touch points and it would not be practical. There have been no concerns raised since the gym returned. We have always tried to go with the safest possible approach.”

New measures have been introduced since the leisure centre re-opened to help protect staff and visitors.

As with the swimming pool, sessions have to be booked in advance and equipment is regularly cleaned as well as being spaced out to aid social distancing.

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community services at the district council, said: “Staying active contributes to the general wellbeing of our residents but we ask that users follow instructions to ensure that risk of transmission is minimised.”

As part of the second phase, swimming lessons will restart with a reduced programme. School use will also resume as will group exercise sessions.