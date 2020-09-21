Old working men’s pub still has community feel

LIVING in a former pub can have its advantages.

They generally come with large living spaces and many have plenty of character.

For Selina Craig, the Old Basketmakers Arms in Henley has retained the warmth associated with being a hub for the community.

She has lived in the three-bedroom Grade-II listed property in Gravel Hill for 13 years and says that it has been her “perfect house”.

The former software seller has put the cottage, which dates back to the 17th century, on the market as she is moving in with her partner, who lives in Bix.

Miss Craig said: “You can really feel the history of the pub as a social hub, with it being larger downstairs than it is upstairs, which makes it a great space for entertaining.

“When I look out of the living room window I have a view down Gravel Hill so you always feel that you are watching the comings and goings of the community and feeling a part of it. The way the house is and the way it is positioned you get to feel part of the community while also having your own privacy.

“It is a bit like the Tardis with a beautiful garden which, for me, is the biggest attraction. I have always said it was my perfect house.”

The pub was converted into a cottage in the Seventies and it has retained a wealth of original features such as exposed brickwork, oak timber frames and beams, wooden floors, fireplaces and latch and brace doors.

Miss Craig said: “Over the years I have had quite a few people knock on the door who wanted to stop by and see the property because they used to go to the pub.

“Many have given me photographs of what it used to look like and I have put them together as a collage. The pub didn’t have a bar area as such as there used to be trestle tables around what is now the lounge.

“But in the old cellar downstairs, which I have made into a study, you can see the place where the old barrels used to be kept.

“It was very much a working men’s pub as opposed to a more modern pub.”

Miss Craig says the roof of the cottage is rare because of its double-dip structure, adding: “It is one of the oldest and most unusual buildings in Henley outside of Bell Street.”

Over the years the cottage has been renovated and refreshed to suit the style of the building. The bathrooms were updated in the last few months.

Miss Craig said: “I replaced the kitchen five or six years ago and it has a slate floor. All the renovation or redecorating has always been to suit the style and the age of the building.

“I think that bonhomie-style is still maintained in what was the environment of the pub. I have also put in a lot of skylights to make it lighter inside, which you don’t normally get in an older property.”

Leading off the entrance hall is the sitting room with period featured beamed ceiling, wooden floor and fireplace with log burner. From here there’s access to the cellar study.

The kitchen has wall units and drawers finished with a marble worktop. Integrated appliances include a stove, dishwasher and wine fridge.

The dining room is accessed off the kitchen and has views over the garden. There is a hallway with access to the garden from and has stairs to the first floor.

In addition to the principal bathroom suite, there is also an en-suite shower room.

The property comes with planning permission to extend at the rear and create an open plan kitchen, breakfast and family room with bi-fold doors on to the garden.

It also benefits from two parking spaces.

Miss Craig said the coronavirus pandemic has shown what a supportive community she lives in and admits she will be sad to leave it.

She said: “Since the pandemic started I helped set up a WhatsApp group for neighbours to help each other, like doing people’s shopping or collecting prescriptions.

“We’ve also had street parties for VE Day, Henley Royal Regatta, all at a social distance. It is such a social street.

“All my friends and I are very sad that I’m leaving. It is such a great house, you are in the town square in just two minutes and it must be the only town centre property with two parking spaces.”

The Old Basketmakers Arms has a guide price of £995,000 and is available through Savills estate agents of Bell Street, Henley. To request a viewing, call (01491) 843000.