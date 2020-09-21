Monday, 21 September 2020

Country homes head

VANESSA TOWNSEND has been appointed the head of country homes at Penny & Sinclair in Henley.

Ms Townsend previously worked for Savills and Davis Tate so has plenty of experience.

She said: “I’m really excited to be joining Penny & Sinclair.

“With an excellent reputation and growing presence, this is a great platform to continue matching people to property in an area I know so well.”

James Donigan, director of Penny & Sinclair, said: “Vanessa is a fantastic addition to our team and we are excited to bring such an experienced and respected industry figure to help strengthen and develop our offering in the villages and country surrounding our beautiful town.”

