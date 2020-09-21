Monday, 21 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

9/11 tribute

FIREFIGHTERS in Henley marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in America.

They stood to attention outside the fire station in West Street on Friday at 1.46pm, the time when the twin towers of the World Trade Center were targeted.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33