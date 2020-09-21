9/11 tribute

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
FIREFIGHTERS in Henley marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in America.
They stood to attention outside the fire station in West Street on Friday at 1.46pm, the time when the twin towers of the World Trade Center were targeted.
21 September 2020
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
