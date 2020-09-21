Monday, 21 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

..nor plug-in points

HENLEY does not have enough electric vehicle charging points, it has been claimed.

Tony Hoskins told a meeting of town council’s climate emergency 2020 working group, which he chairs: “Britain only has about five per cent of the on-street chargers it needs by 2030.

“It’s quite a significant issue for us in Henley. I am concerned that we have two charging points in the Waitrose car park and another two off a lane on Greys road and that’s all.”

He said that while the council had declared a climate emergency, residents might be put off switching to an electric vehicle due to the small number of public charging points.

The meeting heard that Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, wanted an electric strategy for the county.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33