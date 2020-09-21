..nor plug-in points

HENLEY does not have enough electric vehicle charging points, it has been claimed.

Tony Hoskins told a meeting of town council’s climate emergency 2020 working group, which he chairs: “Britain only has about five per cent of the on-street chargers it needs by 2030.

“It’s quite a significant issue for us in Henley. I am concerned that we have two charging points in the Waitrose car park and another two off a lane on Greys road and that’s all.”

He said that while the council had declared a climate emergency, residents might be put off switching to an electric vehicle due to the small number of public charging points.

The meeting heard that Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, wanted an electric strategy for the county.