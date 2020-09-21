Climate group not sure about XR link-up

HENLEY town council’s climate emergency 2020 working group may not work with the Extinction Rebellion after opposition from some members.

The local branch of the global environmental movement, which seeks to raise awareness for climate change, reached out to the working group before its protest in the town centre at the weekend.

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the group, told a meeting on Tuesday last week: “Henley XR appear to be more conciliatory than the national group. They have asked if we could write a short statement for their event and I am happy to write that based on our target areas but I would like your comments first.”

Councillor Donna Crook said she was “not a fan” of the global XR movement, saying she disapproved of fly-posting, spray painting pavements and blockading newspapers.

“I don’t like how they behave,” she said. “I don’t want to facilitate people who want to behave like that, I believe in being peaceful.

“I think they’ve gone about the things they do the wrong way. I cannot bring myself to align myself with them.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said he was of a similar mind, adding: “I would need to know that Henley XR are reasonable people.”

But Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “I’m sympathetic with the frustrations the global XR movement feel.

“You can argue long and hard about whether or not their protests are helpful or not, but they do succeed in getting climate change on the agenda.

“I’m broadly supportive but I do have mixed feelings. I wouldn’t object to speaking with them or supporting their aims, even if we question some of them.”

Committee member Jackie Walker suggested the working group decided whether the town council should be aligned with the Henley XR group.

Cllr Crook, who was visibly emotional, said: “It just really upsets me as I am very green-minded but I just can’t bring myself to do this.”

Mr Hoskins closed the debate without a decision being made.

He said: “I’ve got a clear view of the consensus. I am not going to commit the working group to anything. We’ll take it that we’ll have a loose common interest but not a tight area of activity.”

Kate Oldridge, co-ordinator of Henley Extinction Rebellion, said: “We fully understand that some members of the working group will be cautious about collaborating with us as the non-violent, civil disobedience approach at national level can cause concern.

“We are hopeful, though, that over the coming months we can continue to build trust and facilitate

understanding.”