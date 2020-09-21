Advice on green deal

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
RESIDENTS of Henley will be offered information on how to save money by taking energy efficient measures at home.
Henley Town Council is to add a page to its website giving people details of the Green Deal scheme and how they can get involved.
Tony Hoskins, chairman of the council’s climate emergency 2020 working group, said: “The Green Deal is the Government’s energy efficiency push and what we need to recognise is that energy efficiency helps to reduce emissions.
“We feel also there should be a permanent place where we can direct residents to for more information.”
Rebecca Chandler-Wilde, a member of the group, said: “It’s a good deal and definitely worth taking advantage of and I think we should encourage as many people in Henley to take advantage of it as we can.”
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
