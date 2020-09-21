Advice on green deal

RESIDENTS of Henley will be offered information on how to save money by taking energy efficient measures at home.

Henley Town Council is to add a page to its website giving people details of the Green Deal scheme and how they can get involved.

Tony Hoskins, chairman of the council’s climate emergency 2020 working group, said: “The Green Deal is the Government’s energy efficiency push and what we need to recognise is that energy efficiency helps to reduce emissions.

“We feel also there should be a permanent place where we can direct residents to for more information.”

Rebecca Chandler-Wilde, a member of the group, said: “It’s a good deal and definitely worth taking advantage of and I think we should encourage as many people in Henley to take advantage of it as we can.”