Monday, 21 September 2020

Health tips now online

HENLEY Standard columnist Dr Will Hearsey is now giving health tips online.

He is a presenter on a new dedicated YouTube channel for the Hart Surgery in York Road, Henley, where he works as a GP.

Its first video, which aired on Sunday, was called “The problem with antibiotics” and covers their history, their impact on people’s lives and the dangers of resistance to them.

Dr Hearsey, who writes our fortnightly Apple A Day column, is open to suggestions on video content.

For more information, visit the “The Hart GP surgery Henley” YouTube channel.

