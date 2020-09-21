‘It was difficult discussing what happened with the children’

VICTIM Tim Barrass says being attacked and having to undergo surgery was traumatic.

He told the Henley Standard: “I remember blood pouring down my face and thinking, ‘What’s just happened?’

“My face was covered in blood so it was obviously a nasty injury but the adrenaline kicked in and I was initially in shock.

“The whole experience was quite traumatic because undergoing a general anaesthetic has its risks.

“I went back to work a few days after the operation but I had to wear a face shield to protect my nose, which was embarrassing, and I was bruised and tender for a good few months. I had some problems breathing due to swelling, although thankfully I’m now fully recovered.”

Mr Barrass said that having to explain what had happened to his two children, aged nine and 10, caused him some anxiety.

“It was a difficult balance discussing it with them,” he said. “They had to know why I went out with friends and came back with a broken nose, which was hard to explain, but I wanted them to understand that these things are, luckily, very rare.”

Mr Barrass didn’t attend either of the court hearings but was kept updated by the police.

“I think his sentence is fair,” he said. “I didn’t particularly want to start this process but someone called the police. I explained what had happened and it went from there.I understand that these things happen but he has never taken the opportunity to apologise.”

Nicoletti-Dowd told the Henley Standard: “My actions were totally out of character and I believe it to be a result of the strong steroids I was taking as part of my cancer treatment, as cited in court.

“I have co-operated and apologised from the outset for my actions. My family, friends and loyal customers know that I am a caring and compassionate family man and they have supported me through this stressful time.”