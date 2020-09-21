Teens start field fire

TWO teenage boys were reported to the police for lighting a fire on Freemans Meadow in Henley.

The pair were spotted burning a small pile of litter in the middle of the public green space off Fair Mile on Saturday evening.

Neighbours saw the smoke and took photos of the scene which they forwarded to the police.

The boys weren’t identified and there was no damage but town councillors and residents say it could have been worse.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “Some will say ‘kids will be kids’ and that’s true to a point — you’re never going to stop anti-social behaviour completely.

“However, young people need to be aware of the dangers of starting fires because even if they don’t mean to cause any harm, they can quickly spread out of control.”

Fires have previously been started by people holding barbecues on Marsh Meadows, Henley, which the town council forbids.