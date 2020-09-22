Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closed after accident

Road closed after accident

A ROAD in Henley was closed yesterday (Monday) due to a road traffic accident. 

An air ambulance landed in Reading Road after reports that a cyclist fell from their bicycle at about 2.30pm.

The incident took place between Wilson Avenue and Newtown Road and that section was closed in both directions until about 6pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33