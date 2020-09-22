Road closed after accident

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
A ROAD in Henley was closed yesterday (Monday) due to a road traffic accident.
An air ambulance landed in Reading Road after reports that a cyclist fell from their bicycle at about 2.30pm.
The incident took place between Wilson Avenue and Newtown Road and that section was closed in both directions until about 6pm.
