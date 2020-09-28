Monday, 28 September 2020

New recruit for agency

THE commercial team at Simmons & Sons estate agents has expanded.

John Jackson, who lives in Nettlebed, has joined the Henley firm to work alongside Oliver Quinn.

He will focus on consolidating the firm’s business in Henley and Marlow and to seek new opportunities in Reading, Wallingford and the wider Thames Valley.

Mr Jackson is also looking to improve links with the firm’s clients who run residential, rural and agricultural businesses.

In his spare time, Mr Jackson is a keen golfer and is a member of Henley Golf Club. He also enjoys cooking and being a part-time taxi service for his teenage daughter.

For a free consultation meeting, call Mr Jackson on (01491) 529759 or email jjackson@simmonsandsons
.com

