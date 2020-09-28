Woman delighted at stolen jewellery find

A WOMAN has been reunited with jewellery stolen from after her safe was found by an angler.

Bridget Kidd from Henley, was burgled in January 2017 and had pieces worth more than £13,000 taken.

These included bracelets from her daughter, Sinead, a brooch from her late husband and a nurse’s badge she was awarded in 1965 after completing her training.

The safe was found by Adrian Baker in a river in Taplow. It contained credit cards from which his wife, Justine, was able to track down a number for Mrs Kidd at the Tower House care home in Shiplake, which she runs with her daughter,

Mrs Kidd said: “While the more expensive items were gone, I was stunned to get back some of the sentimental items I thought I would never see again. It was particularly lovely to have the nursing badge back. I couldn’t believe it.

“I never dreamt a fisherman would ring me and say that he’d found it.

“Coming from a fishing family in Ireland it was just amazing — the connection was quite special.”

Mr Baker, 47, said: “I was thinking, ‘I’ve got someone’s belongings here and it was important to reunite them.

“When I called Bridget she wasn’t in so I left a message saying I had something that belonged to her and wanted to return it.

“When she called me back she was in disbelief. To make sure I had the right person I asked her to tell me what was in the safe and when she said the nurse’s badge I knew it was hers.”