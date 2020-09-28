Restaurant rooms bid

PLANS to provide residential accommodation above a Henley restaurant have been recommended for refusal for a second time by town councillors.

The Spice Merchant in Thames Side also wants an office on the ground floor and a rear extension.

It has amended its plans to omit one of the two dwellings originally proposed and include the office space.

Members of the town council’s planning committee were concerned about overdevelopment, bin storage and that the building would extend close to the almshouses with a loss of light.

In May the council objected on the grounds of overdevelopment with much of the original architecture having already been lost.