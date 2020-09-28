Sound of silence...

VIRTUAL meetings are still throwing up technical difficulties for councillors.

At a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee on Tuesday chairwoman Michelle Thomas said she could hear some background noise coming from one of the other members’ homes.

Rather than hit his mute button, Deputy Mayor David Eggleton could then be heard telling a member of his family to “be quiet”, prompting chuckles from fellow members.

Meanwhile, David tells me he is keen to meet

Charles I impersonator Daniel Williams who “returned” to the Red Lion Hotel nearly 400 years after the King’s last visit, as we reported last week.

When he’s not busy with work or civic duties, he likes to dress up as a cavalier to entertain the town’s tourists.