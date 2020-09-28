Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sound of silence...

VIRTUAL meetings are still throwing up technical difficulties for councillors.

At a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee on Tuesday chairwoman Michelle Thomas said she could hear some background noise coming from one of the other members’ homes.

Rather than hit his mute button, Deputy Mayor David Eggleton could then be heard telling a member of his family to “be quiet”, prompting chuckles from fellow members.

Meanwhile, David tells me he is keen to meet
Charles I impersonator Daniel Williams who “returned” to the Red Lion Hotel  nearly 400 years after the King’s last visit, as we reported last week.

When he’s not busy with work or civic duties, he likes to dress up as a cavalier to entertain the town’s tourists.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33