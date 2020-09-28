Mother furious at riverside picnic ban

A WOMAN claims she and her disabled son were told to move on after they stopped to enjoy a riverside picnic near Henley.

Clare McIntosh was with her husband John and children Amelie, 12, and twins Cara and Joshua, seven, when they stopped just off the Thames Path near

Medmenham.

Joshua, who has Down’s Syndrome, was paddling in the river with his twin sister, while their mother put out a picnic rug to watch them on Saturday afternoon.

They were approached by Steve Ryan-Bell, of SRB moorings, in a truck who asked them to move on, saying that picnics were not allowed, as signs indicated, and they would have to leave.

The land is owned by Copas but Mr Ryan-Bell has managed the moorings for more than 30 years.

He was charging paddle boarders or canoes who had stopped here £4 each so Mrs McIntosh asked if the family could pay this and stay but was told no.

Mr Ryan-Bell denied any wrongdoing, saying it was a mooring on private land and the signs along the riverbank made it clear picnics were not permitted.

Mrs McIntosh said she and her family had spent about an hour walking from the Dog and Badger pub in Medmenham, pushing Joshua in a special buggy.

She said: “We went there because it was a nice day and Joshua wanted to paddle. It’s a spot we have been to many times before.”

The family were there for 25 minutes before Mr Ryan-Bell approached them.

Mrs McIntosh said: “I said, ‘It’s the Thames Path, it’s a public right of way’ but he said, ‘You can walk on it but not stop’.

“We were outraged, to be honest, because it’s hard enough at this time to find anything to do with children.

“What harm were we doing with a seven-year-old disabled child paddling in the Thames?”

Mrs McIntosh, from Shurlock Row, says her children were upset by the experience and the family would not return.

She has written to Copas about the incident.

“I just think it’s unnecessarily restrictive,” said Mrs McIntosh. “It was completely ridiculous of him not allowing a child to paddle.”

Mr Ryan-Bell said that previously the public had been allowed to picnic on the riverbank but waste was left behind and the grass was damaged by barbecues.

The signs were put up to prohibit people stopping there without permission.

Mr Ryan-Bell said he acted appropriately. “You have to have one rule for everybody. I’ve been doing this job for 32 years and like to think I’m always polite.”