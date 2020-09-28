Charity fun

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
A BRAIN injury charity in Henley wants people to join its fantasy football league.
Headway Thames Valley will give away prizes at the end of the season.
To join, visit https://
fantasy.premierleague.com and use the code “saghox”.
28 September 2020
POLL: Have your say