Susan van Brugen: January 26, 1946 to September 13, 2020

SUSAN, or Sue as she was known, was a familiar face in Henley, alongside her husband Michael.

The couple made Henley and then Shiplake their home from 1987, during which time they made lifelong friendships.

After starting her legal career in London, Susan became a solicitor who specialised in family law.

She loved living in the Henley area and was involved in many local projects.

She participated in all that local life had to offer, from art classes to evening classes at The Henley College to playing tennis and golf and rowing at Upper Thames RC.

Susan always supported the local community, from shopping to volunteering, and had an immense sense of pride and duty. She was an avid supporter of the arts and was a regular at the Henley Symphony Orchestra concerts, the Henley Festival and Henley Royal Regatta. With her wide variety of interests, she made many dear friends. Many will remember her warm smile, kind personality and glamourous sense of style.

When daughter Sophie moved back to the area with her young family, Susan was a committed grandmother to her grandsons Rufus and Miles, being involved in taking care of them so that Sophie could return to work.

In 2019 Susan was instrumental in caring for her husband following his stroke in July that year.

Her cancer diagnosis just before Christmas that year came as a devastating blow. Michael died very suddenly just a month later.

Susan was brave and graceful throughout her treatment. The doctors commented on how positive, uncomplaining and stoic she remained throughout. Living with her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons during this time brought Susan several months of joy and peace despite the restrictions of the lockdown.

She loved living near the river and was a keen walker — her favourite thing to do was to walk along the riverside with friends and family.

Unfortunately, the cancer became resistant to the treatment towards the end of August but the family were able to keep her at home thanks to the invaluable support and care from Sue Ryder’s at-home nurses.

Susan was so loved and will be missed by so many.

Any donations in her memory can be made to the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire palliative care hub via the funeral directors Tomalin & Son.