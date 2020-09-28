Cyclist hurt

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
Monday, 28 September 2020
A CYCLIST was taken to hospital after she collided with a car in Reading Road, Henley, on Monday.
The woman, who was not wearing a helmet, came off her bicycle between Wilson Avenue and Newtown Road at 2pm and that section was closed in both directions for almost three hours.
An air ambulance landed at the scene but the woman was taken by road to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
28 September 2020
