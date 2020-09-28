Restaurant plan axed

HENLEY Town Council has backed plans for more flats at the new Gardiner Place development in Henley.

The first floor of one of the units, which was set aside for a restaurant and café, would become two flats under a change of use application made by Catalyst Capital, which owns the land and is redeveloping the former Market Place Mews to create shops and flats.

Councillor Laurence Plant told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee that this was the only first floor unit in the development which wasn’t residential, adding: “I don’t see why this wouldn’t be in keeping.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said: “I think the problem arose after the developer purchased the planning application off a company that had gone broke.

“To be honest, it just doesn’t work with the restaurant on the first floor.

“I don’t think another two small flats is going to make any difference. We just need the development completed and the developer away.

“That’s not a reason to grant it but I can’t see a reason to refuse it.”