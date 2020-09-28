Have your say on plan

RESIDENTS are being urged to have their say on changes to the new South Oxfordshire Local Plan.

The document sets out the future for development in South Oxfordshire up to the year 2035.

It identifyies locations for housing, retail and employment land as well as the infrastructure required to support this growth.

The policies in the plan will be used as the starting point to help make decisions on planning applications.

The emerging plan is currently at the examination stage and a planning inspector has asked South Oxfordshire District Council to propose changes that he considers necessary to make it ready to be adoptedby the end of the year.

To council is carrying out a public consultation, which runs until Monday, November 2. To have your say, visit southoxon.gov.uk/newlocal

plan