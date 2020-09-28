Have your say on plan

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
RESIDENTS are being urged to have their say on changes to the new South Oxfordshire Local Plan.
The document sets out the future for development in South Oxfordshire up to the year 2035.
It identifyies locations for housing, retail and employment land as well as the infrastructure required to support this growth.
The policies in the plan will be used as the starting point to help make decisions on planning applications.
The emerging plan is currently at the examination stage and a planning inspector has asked South Oxfordshire District Council to propose changes that he considers necessary to make it ready to be adoptedby the end of the year.
To council is carrying out a public consultation, which runs until Monday, November 2. To have your say, visit southoxon.gov.uk/newlocal
plan
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say