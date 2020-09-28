Girls sell old toys, clothes and books for cancer charity

FOUR pupils at Rupert House School in Henley raised £571.82 for Cancer Research UK by running a charity bric-a-brac stall.

Sisters Elin and Alise Barr, of Valley Road, Henley, collected old clothes, books and toys they didn’t want any more and baked a large batch of cakes and cookies.

They promoted the event by making their own T-shirts, posters and bunting. Elin, 10, and six-year-old Alise were joined by school friends Holly, 10, and Daisy White, eight, from Marlow, sold their old items.

The girls were inspired by previous charity projects they have carried out at school and by a discussion about how lucky they were to have so many unwanted items.

The items included most of Elin’s collection of Beanie Boo stuffed animals, including a large limited-edition toy which sold for £25, and old goods from their toddler years, including Peppa Pig figures.

Jenny Ovstedal, who is Elin and Alise’s mother and marketing manager at the independent school in Bell Street, said: “I’m proud that they understood the meaning of charity and realised that they’re quite privileged to live the life they do and that other children aren’t as fortunate or healthy as them. Cancer is a big thing and quite scary for children but they talked about it maturely when they were discussing who would benefit most for the sale. They wanted to make sure they helped as many people as possible.

“Quite a few toys were bought by people who wanted to give them to their dogs, which the girls hadn’t expected but they were happy someone wanted them to raise money for a good cause.”