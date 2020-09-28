Brakspear profit and turnover increase

THE owner of a Henley pub operator and brewer has increased its turnover and profits.

J T Davies & Sons, Brakspear’s parent company, made a pre-tax profit of

£6.4 million in the year ending December 29, 2019, which was up 18 per cent on the previous 12 months.

It also increased turnover by 11 per cent to £35.3 million, generating record earnings of £10 million before taxes and other deductions. The latter was up 15 per cent compared with 2018.

Sales growth was strongest in Brakspear’s managed house division, which now consists of 15 pubs, restaurants and inns, including the Bull on Bell Street in Henley, next to the company’s head office, and the Crown at Playhatch, which has switched from being tenanted.

An additional £2 million was generated by buying two new sites while a further

£1.5 million came from another new site enjoying its first full year of trading.

Brakspear says it has also improved management, efficiency and productivity across its managed houses.

The company’s tenanted and leased estate saw a one per cent drop in turnover as a result of the Crown becoming managed and another being sold.

Brakspear spent a total of £7.5million on improving its pub estate last year through acquisitions and refurbishment.

Chief executive Tom Davies said: “I am extremely pleased with our performance and proud of the business for delivering a much better level of profitability on growing sales.

“Our core tenanted and leased business continues to trade consistently well and I believe we have some of the best pubs and operators in the country.

“We continue to acquire pubs and invest in our existing estate, ensuring the continuing high quality of our tenanted pubs, and to ensure our managed pubs exceed our customers’ high expectations.”

He said the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown had caused “significant dirsruption” as all premises were shut from March 23 until the beginning of July but the outlook remained optimistic.

Mr Davies said: “2020 has delivered an unexpected set of challenges which the business addresses daily, ensuring that our 241-year-old company will be in a good position to enter year 242.

“I would like to thank and congratulate all of our pub partners and operators, alongside all of our 325 Brakspear team members for meeting and exceeding these challenges.”