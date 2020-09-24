Cyclist in critical condition following collision

A CYCLIST is in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries from a road traffic accident on Monday in Henley.

The woman, who was in her sixties, was involved in a collision with a red MG ZS car on Reading Road at about 2:05pm.

She was taken by road to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. South Central Ambulance Service said she was not wearing a helmet.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Weatherley, of the roads policing unit, said: “I would also like to appeal directly to any motorists in the area who have a dash cam.

“Please review the footage and I would ask if anything significant was captured, please contact police.”

Any reports can be made by calling Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200297138.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.