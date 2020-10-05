Informative and interesting health talks delivered digitally by two experts

A TALK about cancer awareness arranged by the patient participation group of the Bell Surgery in Henley was held online using Microsoft Teams.

The talk was due to be held in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital session was managed by Louise West, practice manager at the surgery, and more than 30 patients logged on.

Dr Matt Norman, GP partner at the surgery, discussed cancer screening and diagnosis.

He explained what screening is and the history of the different types of screening — cervical, breast and bowel. He explained what each procedure involves and the age ranges under which each test is offered.

Each type of cancer screening has a different approach to how often tests are offered, although the message was that patients falling above the usual age range can request to be included in future testing.

Dr Norman emphasised the importance of early diagnosis and referrals from this process or through the GP consultation to specialist services.

Bell Surgery patients overall are in the range of national screening guideline figures, with 73 per taking up breast screening, 74 per cent cervical and 63 per cent bowel.

New tests for bowel screening are coming on stream, which may make it less onerous to complete.

Comments were made about patients being reluctant to come forward during the pandemic due to a number of reasons. Dr Norman encouraged patients to think about the importance of early diagnosis and to talk to their GP if they have concerns about health issues.

He said the NHS Long Term Plan had a target of a 14-day referral for further diagnosis and has targets to improve early detection.

By 2028 the aim is for 75 per cent of cancers to be detected early rather than the 50 per cent currently. Dr Steve Allen, of the Reading Prostate Cancer Support Group, delivered the second session.

He explained that he had been a consultant at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading before retiring and now spends a great deal of time doing talks and patient representation work with a focus on prostate cancer.

He was diagnosed some 12 years ago and explained he had not taken his own health symptoms seriously at that time.

He supported Dr Norman’s message that early diagnosis was critical for prostate cancer.

He discussed testing and the issues around PSA testing (blood test), which is not a national programme.

He discussed ways of treating the cancer and the different types of procedures which are dependent on how far the cancer has spread. The talk was very engaging with information about new procedures and the fact that 85 per cent of all surgery is currently done robotically.

His message was that the PSA blood test is the best we have at present but he hoped other tests would be developed in time.

The audience asked a few questions and added comments via the chat box.

The patient participation group regards this as another successful talk delivered remotely.

The group continues to work in support of the Bell Surgery and is in the process of setting up the Bell Surgery Charitable Trust. We will keep patients up to date on these exciting plans.

We are hoping to have future talks which are open to all patients in the locality.

Janet Waters, chair