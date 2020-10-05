Film-maker’s joy as explosive-sniffing rat receives award for saving lives

A RAT filmed for a Bafta- nominated documentary made by a Henley film-maker has been recognised for his life-saving efforts.

Magawa has been awarded the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals gold medal for his bravery and devotion to duty.

The giant pouched rat has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance to date, making him the most successful “HeroRAT”.

He was filmed by 25-year-old Beth Staley when she travelled to Cambodia to make Scratching the Surface about the creatures that are trained to sniff out landmines.

Although Magawa didn’t make it into the final version of her documentary, Miss Staley was delighted to see him recognised, so highlighting the rats’ work.

She said: “It’s incredible and a brilliant opportunity to highlight a species that doesn’t get this kind of recognition. Hopefully, this will show that there are species doing great things and helping people.”

During his career, Magawa has helped clear more than 141,000 sq m of land — the equivalent of 20 football pitches — making it safe for local people.

He was formally presented with his miniature PDSA medal — the animal equivalent of the George Cross — via a live link between Cambodia and the UK on Friday.

He is the first rat in the charity’s 77-year history of honouring animals to receive a medal and joins a long list of dogs, horses, pigeons and a cat to have shown exceptional bravery.

Miss Staley, whose father Allan is a photographer and mother Deborah Kelly is a journalist, spent two weeks in Cambodia in May last year. The documentary was the final part of her masters’ degree in wildlife film-making that she took at the University of the West of England in Bristol.

She spoke to people affected by landmines, including patients at a rehabilitation centre that creates and fits prosthetics for those who have lost limbs in blasts.

Miss Staley filmed the animals at work in the K5 mine belt, one of the world’s most mined areas of land, where explosives are still being found 45 years after the end of the Vietnam War when at least 26 million explosive submunitions were dropped on Cambodia.

She was one of three finalists in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ student film awards for her documentary. Her film was chosen from nearly 700 submissions from students in 35 countries.

A former pupil of Trinity primary and Gillotts School in Henley, Miss Staley said the charity work also changed people’s perception of rats, which work 90 times faster than human clearers can. They are too light to set off the mines so they can run freely over affected areas without being injured.

The rats are trained in Tanzania and flown to Cambodia, where they work only from 6am to 9am each day because they are nocturnal.