Cyclist still ‘critical’

A CYCLIST remains in a critical condition after being seriously injured in a road crash in Henley.

The woman, who is in her sixties, was involved in a collision with a red MG ZS in Reading Road at about 2pm on Monday last week.

She was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

South Central Ambulance Service said she had not been wearing a helmet.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses.

Pc Chris Weatherley, of the roads policing unit, said: “I would like to ask to any motorists who were in the area and have a dash cam to please review the footage.

“If anything significant was captured, please contact the police.”

Call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200297138.