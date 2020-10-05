More effort made to tackle river invader

EFFORTS to halt the spread of an non-native plant that has affected the River Thames have been stepped up.

Environment groups, government agencies and the Angling Trust have formed a partnership to control floating pennywort.

The highly invasive river weed can grow up to 20cms per day and forms a thick layer on the water’s surface, depriving insects, fish and other wildlife of oxygen.

It can also make the river inaccessible to boaters and can present a significant flood risk.

Dave Willis, environment manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We are excited to be working together with volunteers from a range of organisations who play a key role in the surveillance and management of floating pennywort. By working together, we can reduce this highly invasive plant’s impact and improve the water environment for both wildlife and people."

Floating pennywort was an issue in 2018 when more than 40 tonnes of it was removed from the river in Henley, Wargrave and Sonning.

The amount of pennywort was too heavy to remove by hand so had to be pulled out using mobile cranes. Residents were encouraged to look out for the plant and report it to the Environment Agency.

Councillor Jo Robb, who was recently appointed South Oxfordshire District Council’s first river champion, said: “I think that people should be aware of it, especially paddle boarders and canoeists that like to explore the river. They need to know what it looks like and keep an eye out for it. Considering how fast it spreads we should be aware of it.”

Pennywort has broad, shiny, kidney-shaped leaves with fine roots below the water and thick, fleshy stems and occasional small white flowers.

It was accidentally introduced in the early Nineties by people discarding garden plants and it is a criminal offence to grow it in the wild.

It is thought to have spread to the Thames from a lake at the Green Park science estate in south Reading in about 2008.

The partnership is encouraging people who visit the River Thames to support the project by familiarising themselves with what floating pennywort looks like and reporting any sightings to the Environment Agency.

Email enquiries_THM@

environment-agency.gov.uk