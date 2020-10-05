Former pub set to be converted into house

A FORMER Henley pub is set to be extended as part of its conversion into a house.

Arundel Investment Holdings has applied for planning permission to build single-storey extensions at the back of the former Rose and Crown in New Street and remove the modern additions.

It also wants to make internal alterations and create a home office garden room in place of an outbuilding.

The pub closed in August 2013 and the building, which is Grade II listed, was sold by Brakspear after the pub company won permission to convert it into a residential property in 2017.

A meeting of the town council’s planning committee heard that the extensions shouldn’t have much adverse impact on neighbouring properties but the integrity of the building should be retained.

Councillor Laurence Plant said the building had been in an “a dire state”.

He added: “I’m surprised the rest of the building survived once they had removed most of the doors and windows.

“As long as they retain some of the features, anything they do is going to be an improvement to the building that was there before.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authoriity, should ensure the historic features were retained.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton asked whether a well on the site would be capped or left open.

After the pub closed, Brakspear applied for permission to convert it into a six-bedroom house but was turned down by the district council. The company appealed and the decision was overturned.

The council then issued an enforcement notice ordering that the site should not be put to residential use so Brakspear appealed and again was successful.

Planning inspector Simon Hand said that the use of the building for residential purposes would “not harm the vitality and viability” of the town centre and would preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.

At the time, Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said the pub’s size and nature meant it wasn’t viable and called the legal process an “unnecessary waste of time”.

He said: “We don’t like closing pubs — it’s our business — but what we want to be able to do is close pubs that don’t have a future and invest in those that do, giving people high-quality choice of where to eat and drink.”

The district council is due to make a decision on Arundel’s application by Monday.