Law firm’s new partner

A LAW firm has appointed a new partner in its family law team.

Tasha Bevan-Stewart has joined Blandy & Blandy and will spend the majority of her time at its Henley office in Thames Side.

She has more than 14 years’ experience, including three as a partner, in family law. She is a trained mediator and regularly speaks, writes and trains on collaborative practice. Ms Bevan-Stewart said: “This is such a great opportunity for me and I am excited to get started.

“I’m looking forward to engaging many clients in non-court alternatives which are increasingly the direction of travel in family law cases”.

Partner Claire Dyer said: “Tasha’s passion for alternative methods of resolving disputes will greatly benefit clients looking for a way to resolve matters without court intervention.”