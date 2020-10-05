Brothers back attempt on electric plane speed record

A LUXURY watchmaker in Henley has become the official timing partner for a world record attempt by Rolls-Royce.

Bremont has released a new timepiece to mark the engineering company’s all-electric speed record attempt by a plane.

A team has been developing the zero-emissions aircraft, called the Spirit of Innovation, and hopes to beat the current record of 213mph early next year.

Bremont was involved in the design of the plane’s cockpit, which will feature a stopwatch made by the company.

It has also machined canopy release parts at its manufacturing facility at Sawmills in Marlow Road.

The test pilots will be wearing its new watch called the Bremont

ionBird.

Nick English, who co-founded the company with his brother Giles, said: “It is an extraordinary privilege to be working with the wonderful Rolls-Royce team on this project.

“As pilots ourselves, we have known Phill O’Dell, the Rolls-Royce test pilot, for many years and Rolls-Royce owns the Spitfire that our father operated when he was alive.

“The electrification of the air is such an important milestone in these challenging climatic times and to be playing a small part is very rewarding indeed.

“The countless synergies in this project really do beggar belief — the passion for precision engineering, British manufacturing and aviation to name but a few.”

The ionBird uses a lightweight aviation grade titanium case and there is a nod back to the early days of aviation with the vintage-style numerals and bronze hands.

The two companies are also working with software developer Compsoft on an app that will be used to aid the accuracy and safety of flying the aircraft. The ionBird watch will be able to communicate with the app via its new Bluetooth “alerting” strap that updates and informs the pilot when certain timing features are reached.

Mr O’Dell, Rolls-Royce’s director of flight operations, said: “The Spirit of Innovation is not only history in the making but also an example of pioneering innovation into sustainable power for aerospace.

“To champion this vision together with a British company that shares so many of the core values we do, and one which has personal ties to Rolls-Royce, has been very special indeed.”

Rolls-Royce has a history of supporting air speed record attempts dating back to the Schneider Trophies of the early Thirties when R J Mitchell’s Supermarine S.6B flew to victory powered by the company’s R engine.

Bremont has previously paid homage to these achievements with its Supermarine range of diving watches.

The company is currently building a new base off Reading Road, near Sheephouse Farm.