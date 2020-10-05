Couple evict pigeon

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
VISITORS to St Nicholas’ Church in Rememham owe a debt of gratitude to villagers Nigel and Jayne Gray for their swift action in removing a pigeon from the building.
The bird had taken up residence in the church roof but, according to the village newsletter, Mr Gray managed to chase it out “magnificently”.
Mrs Gray then kindly helped clear up the “revolting” mess left behind.
05 October 2020
More News:
Volunteer stewards helping to keep parishioners safe
ST Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say