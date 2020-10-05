Monday, 05 October 2020

Couple evict pigeon

VISITORS to St Nicholas’ Church in Rememham owe a debt of gratitude to villagers Nigel and Jayne Gray for their swift action in removing a pigeon from the building.

The bird had taken up residence in the church roof but, according to the village newsletter, Mr Gray managed to chase it out “magnificently”.

Mrs Gray then kindly helped clear up the “revolting” mess left behind.

