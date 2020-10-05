Shopfront changes opposed by councillors

PLANS to alter a shopfront in Henley town centre have been opposed by councillors.

Sahana Estates wants to remove the existing steps, recessed entrance door and side light at 21 Market Place.

It wants to install a new shop window and new stall riser, the panel below the window which raises it from ground level, a flush fascia sign board over the existing timber arches and glazed panels.

Members of the town council’s planning committee were concerned that the whole shop front would be altered when it needed to be preserved.

Councillor Donna Crook said: “It’s important we retain these features.”

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said: “I’m for protecting in the town centre and any historical buildings.”

Councillor Stefan Gawysiak said: “To actually take away the arches along there would be wrong.”

The committee supported plans by the same company to rebuild an existing dormer window at number 21 Market Place and to rebuild a boundary wall between numbers 17 and 19.

It also supported plans to infill an existing window opening and build a new enclosed entrance porch.

According to Companies House, Sahana’s officers include David Fitz-John, who won an appeal last year allowing him to turn part of the same building into seven one-bedroom flats.

Lovibonds Brewery’s Tap Room used to be in the building. It closed in January despite a community campaign to protect the building.

Business owner Jeff Rosenmeier now has a state-of-the-art brewery at Friar Park Stables, near Badgemore.

Earlier this year, he said discussions were taking place with several landlords in Henley for “the next iteration” of the Tap Room.

The applications will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.