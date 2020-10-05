Monday, 05 October 2020

Helping hands

STUDENTS at Gillotts School in Henleu have been praised for coming to the aid of a woman who collapsed.

The school posted a message on Twitter on Monday morning, which said: “Proud of all the students who helped the woman who collapsed in the alleyway this morning, whether you called 999, stayed with her, or came to get help.

“She is now being well looked after. Great team effort from you all.”

