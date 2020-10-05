Cables try-out

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
HENLEY Bridge was narrowed to a single lane by roadworks this week.
Contractors for Didcot IT firm CloudHQ shut the pavement and eastbound lane of the Grade I listed crossing from Wednesday and this afternoon (Friday).
They were digging a “trial hole” for a possible route to lay fibre-optic cables.
Traffic was controlled by temporary lights.
05 October 2020
