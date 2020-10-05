Monday, 05 October 2020

Focus on wellbeing

CHILDREN at St Mary’s School in Henley joined 55,000 young people around the world in highlighting the key role of mental and physical wellbeing in education.

The St Andrew’s Road indepependent school marked Global Be Well Day on Friday, organised by Cognita, a group of more than 75 schools to which it belongs.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “The uncertainty of covid-19 has meant that our school has pivoted to and from online teaching and learning at various points over the last six months.

“This blended approach to learning may continue for some time and that makes our priority focus on wellbeing doubly important.”

