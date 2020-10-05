Children love online events

A RECORD number of children have tuned into Henley Literary Festival’s schools programme.

The festival switched to a virtual format in light of the coronavirus pandemic and a total of 8,723 youngsters watched eight online events this week.

Director Harriet Reed said the best-selling event saw 1,750 children join Leila Rasheed on Wednesday for Empires End: A Roman Story, her adventure based on real historical events.

More than 1,300 children watched an event where Katherine Rundell brought her book The Good Thieves to life on Monday.

The maximum number of children that had attended one event in previous years was 370 as the festival was limited by the capacity of the venues.

Mrs Reed said: “I’m so delighted. All local schools are joining in and doing so in a much bigger way than they have previously. We have also got schools from Devon and London joining us. It has been a difficult year for kids so to see them enjoying something virtually together is quiet lovely.”

She hoped “live” schools events would be return at next year’s festival.

The schools programme was funded by the Shanly Foundation and Baillie Gifford.