Youth festival axed due to pandemic and lack of help

THE 28th Henley Youth Festival will not go ahead in March due to a shortage of volunteers and the ongoing covid-19 crisis.

Organisers said they had made the decision “reluctantly” but the health and safety of Henley’s children, the festival volunteers and the wider community was their priority.

They were facing the prospect of trying to put on a 14-day festival with all the restrictions in place during the pandemic as well as being short of volunteers.

Lockdown put a stop to a recruiting campaign earlier this year.

Organisers have warned that without new people coming forward, there is a risk the festival may not continue at all.

It is looking for a number of people to fill key roles on its committee, including a new chair, or

co-chairs, and new school workshop co-ordinators.

Trustee Suzanne Yeates said: “It’s still a pivotal time for the festival. It’s a unique event and it would be a huge disappointment if it couldn’t continue.

“Without new volunteers there is a real risk that the festival will not be here in 2022.

“Our challenge is finding the right volunteers to take us to the next stage and we need them to come forward now, well in advance of the next festival.”

Planning for the festival gets underway every September when fundraising begins and organisers start to book venues and workshop providers as well as liaise with the 16 schools that usually participate.

The festival had hoped to once again offer one of its most popular workshops with the Young Shakespeare Company to Henley’s primary pupils next year.

But Jo Dickson, who is a trustee and co-chaired the event for six years with Kate Swinburne-Johnson before they stood down this year, said there were organisational difficulties.

She said: “The Young Shakespeare Company workshop is a perennial favourite.

“We offer around 200 places each year to local primary pupils. It supports the curriculum, especially for children in year six moving up to secondary school.

“But even this is proving difficult. We just don’t have the volunteers in place to liaise and provide any extra support schools may need at this critical time and, as trustees, we feel it would add to the enormous pressure headteachers face minimising contact between year group bubbles and visitors coming into schools.”

The Young Shakespeare Company actors brought The Tempest to life for 90 year five and six pupils at this year’s festival.

The children enjoyed speaking Shakespeare’s words in short, accessible scenes, such as the storm that wrecks Prospero’s boat.

Mrs Dickson said: “Just two days before the schools shutdown on March 20, festival organisers had to cancel two additional workshops as schools began to pull-out.

“Understandably, schools and parents were becoming increasingly nervous but we were disappointed that 100 or so more pupils missed out on the experience.

“Putting on YSC or any other workshop is a risk in 2021 as school social distancing measures look set to continue throughout this academic year.

“New volunteers have not come forward and we still have key roles to fill, including art and schools workshop co-ordinators, who would liaise with schools and workshop providers to organise the full workshop timetable.”

The festival is open to children aged four to 18 living, or at school, in the Henley area. In recent years 3,000 young people have taken part in its creative and performing arts events, competitions, school workshops and sports activities.

Children performing in the festival’s Unplugged, Dance and Variety shows were the last on stage at the Kenton Theatre before it went dark in March in response to the Government’s lockdown advice.

Mrs Dickson said: “Young performers have said that the festival makes them feel connected and this is a sentiment that we think is felt in the community.

“We know how important the events are to the young people of Henley and over the years we are proud that the town has really taken the festival to heart.

“It’s a unique festival that offers a sense of belonging and shared experience that many participants value and look back on with affection.

“As we emerge from this pandemic, we hope the next festival will encourage our young people to be stronger together. We look forward to seeing old friends and new in 2022.”

Interested volunteers should email hyfinfo@gmail.com

For more information, visit Henley Youth Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or www.hyf.org.uk