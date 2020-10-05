Grocer and deli set to take over former cafe

A FORMER Henley coffee shop could be transformed into a grocery and deli.

Zoe Cooper has applied for new signage for her business, called the Henley Larder, at the former home of the Henley Coffee Shop in Bell Street.

The application says the colours would be in keeping with style on the high street. There would also be removable vinyls on the window that read “delicatessen”, “grocery” and “provisions”.

Mrs Cooper, of Greys Road, Henley says: “I have spoken with people in the community who are all very supportive of the shop and also for the current signage to be updated and made more in keeping with Henley.”

She said she had spoken to David Rodger-Sharp, who has a jewellers of the same named in Duke Street, because he is to open a second shop next door at the former DJ King jewellers premises.

The Henley Coffee Shop took over the former Scene 1 Take 1 café in May last year. The film-themed interior created by the previous owner Sebnem Bamsey was retained.

Ms Bamsey, a former actress and singer, opened Scene 1 Take 1 in 2017.

She signed a four-and-a-half year lease on the premises, which was previously a florists.

She decorated the café with modern and classic film posters, which reflected her love of musicals, as well as a green guitar. She closed the business in March last year.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by November 13.