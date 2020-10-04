Carer retires

A CARER at the Thamesfield care home in Henley has retired after 23 years.

Maria Porter is to return home to the Philippines with her husband to look after her father.

Residents and colleagues of the care home in Wargrave Road held a socially distanced farewell party where Maria was presented with a gift and flowers. Her colleagues said they would miss her residents said she was a wonderful person and carer.

Home manager Lina Nela said: “I am very grateful for all the years of hard work and kindness that Maria has given to Thamesfield. We will all miss her.”