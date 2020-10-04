Monday, 05 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Carer retires

Carer retires

A CARER at the Thamesfield care home in Henley has retired after 23 years.

Maria Porter is to return home to the Philippines with her husband to look after her father.

Residents and colleagues of the care home in Wargrave Road held a socially distanced farewell party where Maria was presented with a gift and flowers. Her colleagues said they would miss her residents said she was a wonderful person and carer.

Home manager Lina Nela said: “I am very grateful for all the years of hard work and kindness that Maria has given to Thamesfield. We will all miss her.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33