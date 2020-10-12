Digital festival draw

MORE than 17,000 people are thought to have attended events at this year’s online Henley Literary Festival.

The event was switched to a virtual format due the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 40 events featuring famous names including Graham Norton, David Mitchell, Fern Britton and Joanna Trollope.

Festival director Harriet Reed said that 4,795 households had paid to watch events in the general programme and estimated more than 8,600 people had watched these.

A total of 8,723 youngsters watched the eight schools’ events.

Mrs Reed said: “It’s pretty impressive that we reached the 17,000 mark on only 40 events. It completely exceeded our expectations.

“We decided to do this in May and we got some of the biggest names in literature currently and some of the biggest books.”

As well as Henley residents, the festival attracted people from Dubai, America Brunei and Poland.

“Almost every event had a worldwide audience,” said Mrs Reed. “It was completely accessible and it was a lot more financially accessible because a lot of the events cost just £5.”

Mrs Reed said she wanted to return to live events at next year’s festival but also to have an online element.