May fayre in doubt

THE organiser of the Henley May fayre says she hopes it can take place next year.

The event didn’t take place this year as it clashed with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Councillor Sarah Miller told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee that she was still unsure if the 2021 fayre would go ahead.

“I just don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “As with all events, you put a date in the diary and hope it’s going to go ahead.”

