May fayre in doubt

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
THE organiser of the Henley May fayre says she hopes it can take place next year.
The event didn’t take place this year as it clashed with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Councillor Sarah Miller told a meeting of the town council’s events sub-committee that she was still unsure if the 2021 fayre would go ahead.
“I just don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “As with all events, you put a date in the diary and hope it’s going to go ahead.”
12 October 2020
More News:
Fifty-two new homes on allocated site ‘too many’
PLANS for 52 new homes just north of Goring have ... [more]
Marina cafe owners aim to become plastic-free
THE owners of a Wargrave café are doing their bit ... [more]
POLL: Have your say