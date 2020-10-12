Monday, 12 October 2020

Alternative challenge

RUNNERS have until Sunday to take part in the Icehouse Hill Challenge in Henley.

This has been organised by Henley’s two Rotary clubs following the cancellation of this year’s Henley half marathon and 10km, which they organise, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubs are challenging runners to run up the hill from Marlow Road to Fawley and back, a distance of 3.4 miles.

They should then submit their times for publication in the Henley Standard.

The fastest time currently is 22 minutes and 13 seconds, which was set by Matt Puddy.

Donations to Sue Ryder will be welcome.

Email your time to
icehousehillchallenge@
gmail.com along with your gender, age and anything else of interest.

For more information, visit https://henleyrotary.club/icehouse-hill-challenge.html

