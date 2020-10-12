Mayor’s card contest

ENTRIES are open for the Mayor of Henley’s Christmas card competition.

Councillor Ken Arlett has chosen a theme of “Henley-on-Thames Magical Christmas Tree 2020”, which should be represented in all submissions.

The winner will have their design printed on the Mayor’s official Christmas card by Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard. Entrants must be aged five to 11 and either live or go to school in Henley.

Entries should be original, creative and colourful, be on A5 paper and not use glitter or any protruding items.

They should include the child’s name, age, phone number, school and address on the reverse.

Entries must be submitted to the town hall by 4pm on November 16.