One quip too far...

Monday, 12 October 2020
PERHAPS the Deputy Mayor of Henley had found a way to get out of council meetings.
Councillor David Eggleton is well-known for his jokes and puns during debates and a discussion on the future of Henley’s Christmas grotto last week was no different.
After hearing it was not likely to take place this year, he quipped: “There was a clause in the contract.”
This prompted Councillor Sarah Miller, who was chairing the events sub-committee meeting, to respond: “One more, Dave, and I’m going to rid you from this committee meeting.”
“Good, switch me off!” he replied.
