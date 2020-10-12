One quip too far...

PERHAPS the Deputy Mayor of Henley had found a way to get out of council meetings.

Councillor David Eggleton is well-known for his jokes and puns during debates and a discussion on the future of Henley’s Christmas grotto last week was no different.

After hearing it was not likely to take place this year, he quipped: “There was a clause in the contract.”

This prompted Councillor Sarah Miller, who was chairing the events sub-committee meeting, to respond: “One more, Dave, and I’m going to rid you from this committee meeting.”

“Good, switch me off!” he replied.