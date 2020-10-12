Green grants on offer

RESIDENTS of Henley are being urged to take advantage of the Government’s offer of grants to improve their home insulation or install environmentally-friendly heating.

The grants offer up to two-thirds of the cost of qualifying improvements to your home, up to a total grant of £5,000.

For homeowners on a low income, a grant covering the full cost up to £10,000 may be made.

The grant must be applied for, and work completed, by March 31 next year.

Both homeowners and landlords can apply for a voucher which can be put towards a wide range of measures, including cavity wall insulation, draught proofing and double glazing and low carbon sources of heating including air and ground source heat pumps.

Visit www.simpleenergy

advice.org.uk