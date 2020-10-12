Man, 77, mugged

A MAN in his seventies had his Rolex watch stolen during a mugging in Henley.

The victim was in Church Avenue at about 4pm on Saturday when he was approached by two men and two women who pushed him into a wall and then ran off.

When they had gone, he realised his Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch had been stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The offenders are described as having olive complexions and being in their early twenties.

One of the women was slim with shoulder length brown hair and was wearing dark trousers with a red triangular stripe near the middle of each leg and a dark coloured top.

The other woman was also slim with brown hair and was wearing dark coloured trousers and top.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference 43200311245.