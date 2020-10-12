Miniature service to remember

ONLY six people will take part in Henley’s Remembrance day service this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Social gatherings of more than six people are illegal, so the ceremony in Market Place on Sunday, November 8 has been scaled back.

Henley Town Council has agreed that the six people to attend will be Mayor Ken Arlett, John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, and Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham, as well as a bugler, standard bearer and sound technician.

Traditionally, councillors and their partners attend the ceremony outside the town hall and there is a parade. There are also representatives from local branches of the Legion, a bugler to sound the Last Post and a member of the clergy as well as a crowd of people.

Those participating will assemble shortly before 11am when there will be a two-minute silence before the Last Post is sounded.

This will be followed by the Kohima Epitaph and Councillor Arlett’s address.

The Lord’s Prayer will be recited before wreaths are laid by the official party. From 11.20am there will be timed laying of wreaths by other groups and organisations which are still to be confirmed.

The service will be streamed online for people to watch instead of being there.

A report to the council’s events sub-committee meeting says: “There will need to be members of staff to act as marshals to ensure that people are not gathering in crowds to watch the service and also manning the road closure.”

The road around the front of the town hall will be closed from 10.15am to noon and a covid-19 risk assessment will be carried out.